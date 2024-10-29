Short Interest in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Drops By 60.9%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $67.87. 8,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.89 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1578 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.