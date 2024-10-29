Short Interest in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Increases By 57.1%

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VanEck Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VanEck Biotech ETF stock opened at $172.38 on Tuesday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $142.51 and a 52-week high of $183.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.77.

Get VanEck Biotech ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Biotech ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBH. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 10,376,390.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,475,000 after buying an additional 1,141,403 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $960,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.