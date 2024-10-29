Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Declines By 29.7%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the September 30th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Toray Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

TRYIY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.82. 79,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toray Industries had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

