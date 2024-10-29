Short Interest in TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Grows By 18.2%

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TOR Minerals International Stock Performance

Shares of TORM stock remained flat at $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. TOR Minerals International has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter.

About TOR Minerals International

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

