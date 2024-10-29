Short Interest in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Expands By 49.1%

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the September 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

The LGL Group Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LGL traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.07. 609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,655. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

