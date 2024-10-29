Short Interest in PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Declines By 20.5%

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTXKY traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,381. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

About PT XL Axiata Tbk

PT XL Axiata Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company provides cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet, Internet telephony and interconnection, data communication system, packet switched local fixed network, telephony, and voice over Internet protocol services.

