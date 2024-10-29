Short Interest in PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Declines By 20.5%

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTXKY traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,381. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.
About PT XL Axiata Tbk
