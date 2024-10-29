Short Interest in NOHO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRNK) Declines By 37.7%

NOHO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,400 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the September 30th total of 366,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,728,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NOHO Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRNK remained flat at $0.00 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,000,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,410,188. NOHO has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

NOHO Company Profile

NOHO, Inc manufactures and sells energy drinks. The company provides The NOHO Supershot energy drink to cure hangovers. Its NOHO Supershot energy drink also offers energy boost to beat general fatigue, jet lag, and wooziness. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

