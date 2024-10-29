Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Expands By 138.3%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 138.3% from the September 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,066. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average of $96.90. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $72.48 and a 12 month high of $103.59.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
