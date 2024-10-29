Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Expands By 138.3%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 138.3% from the September 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,066. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average of $96.90. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $72.48 and a 12 month high of $103.59.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth about $125,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

