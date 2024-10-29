Short Interest in Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Expands By 51.5%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the September 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 100.0 days.

Ion Beam Applications Price Performance

Shares of IOBCF stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Ion Beam Applications has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10.

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

