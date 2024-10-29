Short Interest in Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Expands By 51.5%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the September 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 100.0 days.
Ion Beam Applications Price Performance
Shares of IOBCF stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Ion Beam Applications has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10.
Ion Beam Applications Company Profile
