Short Interest in IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Decreases By 12.7%

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,100 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 317,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of IOBT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 62,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,730. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $85.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.46. IO Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.10.
IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IO Biotech will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in IO Biotech stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in IO Biotech were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.
IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.
