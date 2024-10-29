Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Declines By 31.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the September 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $23.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,312. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.60.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

