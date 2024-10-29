Short Interest in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Increases By 45.1%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the September 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gravity by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Gravity by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Gravity stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.13. The stock had a trading volume of 19,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,160. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.07. Gravity has a twelve month low of $57.37 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The firm has a market cap of $445.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Gravity ( NASDAQ:GRVY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.33 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 37.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics.

