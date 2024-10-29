Short Interest in Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Rises By 50.0%

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gouverneur Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GOVB remained flat at $11.50 during trading on Tuesday. Gouverneur Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 million, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23.

Get Gouverneur Bancorp alerts:

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter.

Gouverneur Bancorp Cuts Dividend

About Gouverneur Bancorp

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

(Get Free Report)

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. It accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.