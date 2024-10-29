Short Interest in Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Decreases By 12.8%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,493,100 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 1,712,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Galaxy Digital Stock Performance

BRPHF stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

