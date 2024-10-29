Short Interest in Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST) Rises By 44.1%

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the September 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ FMST traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,242. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72. The company has a market cap of $13.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.07. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.25.

Get Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology alerts:

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Company Profile

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the hard-rock exploration and acquisition of lithium properties in Canada. Its lithium properties cover approximately 43,000 acres in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and hosts a Lac Simard South property in a lithium camp situated on approximately 11,400 acres in Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.