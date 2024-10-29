Short Interest in Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS) Increases By 14.9%

Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 696,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Earlyworks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELWS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.01. 11,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,396. Earlyworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Earlyworks Company Profile

Earlyworks Co, Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens.

