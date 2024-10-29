Short Interest in Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS) Increases By 14.9%

Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 696,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Earlyworks Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ELWS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.01. 11,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,396. Earlyworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Earlyworks Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Earlyworks
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Earlyworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earlyworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.