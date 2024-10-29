Short Interest in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Grows By 95.8%

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 95.8% from the September 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eagle Point Income Trading Down 1.4 %

EIC stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,431. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIC. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the second quarter worth $160,000. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 3.9% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 158,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Eagle Point Income in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

