Short Interest in Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Rises By 11.9%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,822,300 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 1,628,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 103.0 days.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

CJREF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 52,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,410. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.78.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

