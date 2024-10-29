Short Interest in Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Rises By 11.9%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,822,300 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 1,628,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 103.0 days.
Corus Entertainment Stock Performance
CJREF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 52,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,410. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.78.
About Corus Entertainment
