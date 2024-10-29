Short Interest in Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Decreases By 50.0%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CEFC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a market cap of $37.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.50. Commercial National Financial has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Commercial National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

