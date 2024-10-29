Short Interest in China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Rises By 39.2%

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the September 30th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Suntien Green Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CSGEF remained flat at 0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday. China Suntien Green Energy has a one year low of 0.31 and a one year high of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.34.
About China Suntien Green Energy
