Short Interest in China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Rises By 39.2%

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the September 30th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Suntien Green Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CSGEF remained flat at 0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday. China Suntien Green Energy has a one year low of 0.31 and a one year high of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.34.

About China Suntien Green Energy

See Also

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes clean energy in Mainland China. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas, Wind Power and Solar Energy, and Other. The Natural Gas segment sells natural gas and gas appliances, as well as provides construction and connection services for natural gas pipelines.

