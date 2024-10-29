Short Interest in CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Rises By 39.8%

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the September 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CEZ, a. s. Price Performance

CEZ, a. s. stock remained flat at $37.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.31. CEZ, a. s. has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15.

CEZ, a. s. Company Profile

CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.

