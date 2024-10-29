Short Interest in CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Decreases By 25.4%

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the September 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
CareRx Stock Performance
Shares of CHHHF stock remained flat at $1.51 during trading hours on Monday. CareRx has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62.
About CareRx
