Short Interest in CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Decreases By 25.4%

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the September 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

CareRx Stock Performance

Shares of CHHHF stock remained flat at $1.51 during trading hours on Monday. CareRx has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62.

About CareRx

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. The company offers medication management, technology, and program solutions. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

