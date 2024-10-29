Short Interest in Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Rises By 49.1%

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,500 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the September 30th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,547.5 days.

Capricorn Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Capricorn Metals stock opened at C$4.31 on Tuesday. Capricorn Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.90 and a 1 year high of C$4.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.53.

Capricorn Metals Company Profile

Capricorn Metals Ltd engages in the evaluation, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Mt Gibson Gold Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

