Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Drops By 31.9%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the September 30th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,331. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

