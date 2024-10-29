Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Drops By 30.5%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the September 30th total of 193,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 268.8 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS BDRFF opened at $138.75 on Tuesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $162.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.86 and a 200-day moving average of $146.41.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

