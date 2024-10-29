Short Interest in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Drops By 10.9%

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $20.79.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $488.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $668,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 300.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 253,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 190,202 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.4% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,119,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after buying an additional 233,789 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 82.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 487,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 220,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,964,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,120,000 after buying an additional 380,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

