SFE Investment Counsel Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,683,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,797,000 after purchasing an additional 92,505 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,272,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,537,000 after buying an additional 1,401,519 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,333,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,009,000 after acquiring an additional 296,177 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,260,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,451,000 after acquiring an additional 282,557 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,612,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

