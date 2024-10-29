SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 20,161 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 100.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,161 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma accounts for 1.3% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 126.0% in the third quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 61,451 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 117.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 24,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 83.1% in the third quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,099. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $132.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.52. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.92 and a 12 month high of $174.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

