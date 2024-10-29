SFE Investment Counsel Lowers Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for approximately 1.8% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE CMI opened at $334.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $340.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $316.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.16.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 53.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.55.

Get Our Latest Report on Cummins

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.