SFE Investment Counsel Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $134.81 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.37.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.