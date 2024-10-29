SFE Investment Counsel Acquires 3,450 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 68.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 1,185.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 170.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of XYL opened at $130.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.67.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

