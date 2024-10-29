Semanteon Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 22,057 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNSA. CWM LLC increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 443.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.82 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $28.15.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider John F. Paolini sold 60,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,585,275.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,232.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Paolini sold 60,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,585,275.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,232.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $456,790.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,028.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,692 shares of company stock worth $2,950,315 in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.