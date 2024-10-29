Semanteon Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 22,057 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNSA. CWM LLC increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 443.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KNSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.82 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $28.15.
Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider John F. Paolini sold 60,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,585,275.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,232.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Paolini sold 60,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,585,275.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,232.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $456,790.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,028.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,692 shares of company stock worth $2,950,315 in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
