Semanteon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth $5,121,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth about $5,149,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $3,692,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 43.3% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 913,542 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

NYSE CYH opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $569.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CYH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

