Semanteon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. 41.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares Trading Up 2.0 %

Carter Bankshares stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $427.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARE shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Carter Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Carter Bankshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

