Semanteon Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 9.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at about $839,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 80.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northwest Pipe

In other Northwest Pipe news, EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,450.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,500 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,450.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,039.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $275,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Northwest Pipe Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.11.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $129.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.76 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

