Semanteon Capital Management LP Buys 9,902 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Semanteon Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,860,000 after buying an additional 103,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,097,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 360,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 208,256 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 38,647 shares during the period. 15.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KRO opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,159.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $500.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.19 million. Analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

