Semanteon Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 7,610 Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,610 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 29,974 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUBI opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.61. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $68.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Hovde Group cut Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.53 per share, with a total value of $113,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,267.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

