Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) vs. Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Digital and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital 62.57% -5.15% -4.23% Security National Financial 6.72% 6.89% 1.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.5% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Marathon Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Security National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $564.95 million 9.48 $261.17 million $2.15 8.81 Security National Financial $322.52 million 0.74 $14.49 million $0.88 11.16

This table compares Marathon Digital and Security National Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Marathon Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Security National Financial. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Security National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marathon Digital and Security National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 1 4 4 0 2.33 Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marathon Digital presently has a consensus price target of $19.79, indicating a potential upside of 4.47%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Marathon Digital has a beta of 5.5, meaning that its share price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security National Financial has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Security National Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc. in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Security National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.