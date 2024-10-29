SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.96. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

