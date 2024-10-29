Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Lowered to C$38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. CIBC dropped their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.64.

Shares of TSE:SAP traded down C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.72. 111,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,123. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.02. The firm has a market cap of C$11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$25.28 and a 52 week high of C$32.15.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.02. Saputo had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of C$4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.44 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.7735369 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,450.00. In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon bought 2,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Carl Colizza bought 6,800 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,124.00. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

