Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Royalty Pharma stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,010. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.46.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 11,027,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,964,000 after purchasing an additional 213,900 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,348,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,943,000 after buying an additional 887,522 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,892,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,502,000 after acquiring an additional 547,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,856,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,396,000 after acquiring an additional 175,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.