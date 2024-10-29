Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 9,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RY. UBS Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY opened at $124.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.47. The stock has a market cap of $175.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $126.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

