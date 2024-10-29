Robert I. Kauffman Sells 5,088 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 5,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $53,016.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,048,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,603,911.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hagerty Price Performance
Shares of HGTY traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,558. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 176.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.64 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HGTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
About Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hagerty
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.