Ripio Credit Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,509.92 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 29th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $2,509.92 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,432.46 or 0.99940168 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00012514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00006866 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006032 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00061413 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00171201 USD and is up 5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,492.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

