Reviewing Guided Therapeutics (GTHP) and Its Peers

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Guided Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guided Therapeutics N/A N/A -138.23% Guided Therapeutics Competitors -331.31% -92.24% -30.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Guided Therapeutics $100,000.00 -$3.49 million -6.67 Guided Therapeutics Competitors $1.00 billion $85.30 million 86.43

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Guided Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics. Guided Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.85, indicating that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Guided Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Guided Therapeutics Competitors 269 802 2010 109 2.61

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 3,106.29%. Given Guided Therapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guided Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Guided Therapeutics rivals beat Guided Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

