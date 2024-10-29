Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:OR Q1 Earnings

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.
Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of C$64.85 million for the quarter.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.92. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$16.32 and a twelve month high of C$29.30. The firm has a market cap of C$5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.35.
Insider Transactions at Osisko Gold Royalties
In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$248,000.00. In other news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total transaction of C$332,913.00. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$248,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $851,244. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -52.00%.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Osisko Gold Royalties
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Seagate: 4 Reasons to Buy-the-Dip on the Sell-the-News Reaction
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Insiders Are Buying High-Yielding Delek Logistics Partners
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Cameco Is the Leading Play on Nuclear Power, And It Pays to Own
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.