Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $74.70 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0972 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $74.70 million and $754,699.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00006987 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72,688.00 or 1.00080551 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00012334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00006938 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00005930 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00062645 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09578986 USD and is up 5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $854,135.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.