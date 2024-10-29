RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Short Interest Update

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the September 30th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RenovoRx Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of RenovoRx stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.98. 39,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,066. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. RenovoRx has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that RenovoRx will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on RenovoRx from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

About RenovoRx

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

