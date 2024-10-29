Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Raised to “Overweight” at Stephens

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Regions Financial stock opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $24.47.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,856.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Regions Financial by 157.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

