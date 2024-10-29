Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Downgraded by B. Riley to Neutral

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $9.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Redwire from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwire presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Shares of Redwire stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $612.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11. Redwire has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $9.36.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $78.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redwire will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDW. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Redwire by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Redwire by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Redwire by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Redwire in the third quarter worth about $74,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

